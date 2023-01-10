Steelers highest-graded defensive players from 2022
Pro Football Focus has put out their final grades for the NFL and we dug in on the numbers for the Pittsburgh Steelers. We already gave you the grades for the five highest-graded offensive players and next up is defense.
DT Cam Heyward-89.7
S Minkah Fitzpatrick-82.4
LB T.J. Watt-81.7
LB Alex Highsmith-78.0
CB Cameron Sutton-72.2
