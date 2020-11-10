Steelers need to be on high-alert with Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow
On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers are due to face one of the best quarterbacks of their schedule in rookie Joe Burrow. Steelers fans, players and even head coach Mike Tomlin have nothing but praise to say about the young QB. His physical talents are one thing, and they are rock-solid. This guy can make every throw, his accuracy his exceptional, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in his weekly press conference on Tuesday. In eight games, the rookie is 221-for-330 (67 percent) with 2,272 yards passing (eighth-most in the NFL), 11 touchdowns and five interceptions