Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin tired of talking about coaching changes

In his usual blunt style, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin discussed the Steelers 35-13 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles as casually as he would a win. But one thing that did draw out the slightest bit of emotion from Tomlin was when he was asked once again if he would consider making any coaching changes during the bye week.

Obviously, when Tomlin is asked about the coaching staff, reporters are talking about offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The year has been up and down for Canada but it is hard to point to his playcalling this week as the reason the offense struggled so much. Nevertheless, the sheer level of inconsistency will always raise questions.

Tomlin and his staff now get the bye week to see if they can all get on the same page. Right now it feels like the players all want different things and those things may or may not overlap with what the coaches are trying to get across. This team needs far more maturity and accountability and this is something that is demonstrated by the staff and mirrored by the players.

List

Steelers vs Eagles: 6 takeaways from Pittsburgh's blowout loss

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire