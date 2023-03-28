Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin has high praise for new Eagles’ safety Terrell Edmunds

The Eagles have a new addition to the safety position, and on Monday, his former head coach spoke highly while explaining what Philadelphia is getting.

During his media session at the NFL owners’ meeting held at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, Tomlin praised Edmunds, who signed a one-year deal with the team.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on new Eagles safety Terrell Edmunds: "Football lover. Just highly available. Very durable, tough. Man, we had a good experience together, and I wish him nothing but the best." — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) March 27, 2023

Edmunds had 70 tackles (41 sols, three for loss), two sacks, and five passes defended in Pittsburgh last season, and offers the versatility to play in the box and the slot, along with free safety.

The former Virginia Tech star spent his first five seasons with Pittsburgh after the Steelers made him a first-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.

