Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin calls RB Najee Harris a ‘combat specialist’

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers put on the pads for the first time this training camp. Padded practices are always the most exciting part of the offseason. Steelers guard Kendrick Green said it is like Christmas and you know he isn’t the only one who feels like this.

Head coach Mike Tomlin jumped on a quick video from training camp with running back Najee Harris to make a little hype video for the fans on the first day of pads. But what jumped out to us was when Tomlin characterized Harris as a “combat specialist” which we found fascinating.

Harris is the workhorse of the Steelers offense and in the video acted like he took offense to the defense getting all the press and said, “I’m about to make some stuff known” and you could tell he was ready to show this defense just how good the offense is.

4 things to watch for at the Steelers first padded practice

