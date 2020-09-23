Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on wearing a mask: ‘I’m just thankful to be working’

One of the NFL mandates during the season with the COVID-19 pandemic has been a rule about coaches on the sidelines wearing masks during the games. This is a mandate some coaches have failed to follow and it has hit them hard in the wallet.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is not one of those coaches. You can see Tomlin on the sidelines wearing his make at all times. The media asked him about the mandate and coaches being fined and Tomlin gave the most typical, classiest answer possible.

“I’m just thankful to be working.” Tomlin said. “A lot aren’t able to in this pandemic. I don’t take that for granted. I just want to show a good example and show I am thankful for working. I try to be as diligent as I can.”

It’s nice to hear this type of response from Tomlin but it isn’t a surprise. Everyone should handle this situation with this level of humility and an open mind.

Related