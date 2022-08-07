Steelers HC Mike Tomlin takes exception to prediction about team

Few teams in the NFL have shown the type of consistency the Pittsburgh Steelers have under the leadership of head coach Mike Tomlin. Since Tomlin took over for the immortal Bill Cowher in 2007, the team hasn’t had a single sub-.500 season.

This was the point of emphasis sports writer Peter King emphasized when he spoke to Tomlin recently. When King noted that many people are wondering how good this team is and pondered if this would finally be the season that streak was broken, Tomlin took exception.

“You are hoping that we are mediocre,” Tomlin questioned. “Bring it on, bring it on. Quote me.”

Tomlin enters into his first regular season without future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center. This alone is enough to raise concerns whether or not the Steelers can keep pace in a very deep and talented AFC.

Will Tomlin’s streak continue this season? Even if the team can stay above .500 again in 2022, it might not be enough to make the playoffs. The Steelers have made the playoffs six times in the last 10 seasons but are in danger of missing them again this season with a new quarterback running the offense.

