Will Steelers HC Mike Tomlin survive a failed season?

2021 marks the third time a Pittsburgh Steelers team under the leadership of head coach Mike Tomlin has started the season at 1-3 or worse. In 2019 the team started 1-4 and in 2013 the team started 0-4. In both cases, the team rallied to protect Tomlin’s streak of non-losing seasons.

But this season feels very different. For one, the AFC North is much more competitive this time around and the Steelers are dead last in the division. Also, with this offensive line taking literal baby steps toward credibility the team could just run out of time before they can be consistently competitive.

Tomlin has been the head coach of the Steelers since 2007 and while his fans hang their hat on his lack of losing seasons during that time, recent playoff success has been non-existent. A string of marginally successful regular seasons can’t make up for falling flat in the playoffs.

Could a failure this season force ownership to move on from Tomlin and the full rebuild begin? Cast your vote below and let us know.

