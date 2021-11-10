Steelers HC Mike Tomlin supports taunting calls

One thing Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been consistent about over the course of the season is his support of the NFL’s increased emphasis on taunting rules. Tomlin is part of the NFL competition committee and was part of the group that made the decision to call the rule more often.

On Monday, the Chicago Bears were on the wrong end of a taunting call that helped the Steelers keep a drive going and in a long-lens look, led to the Steelers win.

Needless to say, all involved from the Bears side felt like the call was bad but Tomlin didn’t flinch when he supported the call.

“We’re just trying to clean our game up,” Tomlin said. “We embrace the responsibility that comes with being the role models that we are. With this game being played at the highest level, we understand the people that play at a lower level watch us and often mimic the things we do and how we conduct ourselves.”

Before you say that Tomlin is only supporting the call because it helped the Steelers, you would be wrong. Tomlin has said his players need to learn quickly about how to conduct themselves on the field and honestly, based on the responses of guys like wide receiver Chase Claypool on the field, the message has hit home.

