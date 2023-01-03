Steelers HC Mike Tomlin shares thoughts on Bills DB Damar Hamlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the fanbase knew who Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin was well before the tragedy on Monday night. Hamlin is from the Pittsburgh area, played high school football there and even stayed local for his college experience at Pitt.

So when Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke about Hamlin during his Tuesday press conference, he spoke from a place of experience. Tomlin said he has known Hamlin since he was 12 and has always been impressed with Hamlin’s journey to the NFL. Tomlin and the Steelers know all the Pitt players well since they share a facility

In the video below, Tomin goes over how he got to know Hamlin and his impression of him as a person and a player. It is definitely worth a listen.

