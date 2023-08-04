Steelers HC Mike Tomlin shares his favorite ‘Tomlin-isms’

After many many episodes, Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry finally go their head coach On Grillin and Chillin. The Pittsburgh Steelers tight end asked Mike Tomlin the hard-hitting questions like how he likes his toilet paper on the roll but our favorite was when Gentry asked Tomlin if he could take three of his trademark “Tomlin-isms” to a desert island which would they be.

Tomlin led with his all-time favorite, “We do not seek comfort.” This one comes as no surprise. Then he followed up with “First rule of getting better? Show up” and then “Learn to love being miserable.” The last one is an all-time favorite of mine.

The guys also got Tomlin to admit the constant road construction in Pittsburgh is his least favorite part of the city and if he had to choose between Penn State and Michigan, he’s going with Michigan, which is Gentry’s alma mater.

Grillin' N' Chillin' with Coach T 😎 pic.twitter.com/wd2lAtkU6z — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire