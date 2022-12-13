Steelers HC Mike Tomlin says Kenny Pickett will play if cleared

Last week, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered his second concussion of the season and finds himself once again in the league’s concussion protocol. Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke to the media on Tuesday and as with the last time this happened, Tomlin noted that if Pickett is cleared this week he will start against the Carolina Panthers.

Meanwhile, Tomlin said he will be sure Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph are splitting reps in case Pickett cannot go. Tomlin wouldn’t speculate on which of the two would start if Pickett isn’t cleared but did say Trubisky and Rudolph are like No. 2 and 2a on the depth chart.

Pittsburgh’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday drops their record to 5-8 and all but ends the season for the Steelers. Nevertheless, Tomlin seems to have no concerns over trotting out the future of the franchise to play meaningless football fresh off of his second concussion in 10 games.

