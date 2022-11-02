Steelers HC Mike Tomlin says no coaching changes during the bye

If you were hoping Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada was getting fired this week you are going to be disappointed. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media on Wednesday and he said there would be no changes to the coaching staff during the bye week.

The Steelers currently sit at 2-6 and have struggled mightily on both sides of the football. Pittsburgh’s offense is dead last in scoring and No 28 in yards. Quietly the defense has been just as bad ranking 29th in yards allowed and 24th in points allowed. Yet defensive coordinator Teryl Austin seems to be completely immune to criticism about it in comparison to Canada.

Either way, Pittsburgh is back to work and hoping to turn their first-half slide around over the next nine games. The AFC North is a mess right now with no team really looking to take control of the division and the Steelers with four division games in the final nine.

Mike Tomlin is not making any changes to his coaching staff during the off week. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) November 2, 2022

List

Addition by subtraction: Chase Claypool trade a plus for QB Kenny Pickett

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire