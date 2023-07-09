Steelers HC Mike Tomlin says 2019 his worst season as a coach

If you have been a Pittsburgh Steelers fan long enough, you have lived through some terrible seasons. Much of the decade of the 1980s was forgettable but even more recently there have been some seasons that tested the patience of the fanbase.

But since head coach Mike Tomlin took over in 2007, this team has seen great regular-season success and some postseason honors as well. But for Tomlin, one season stands out for him as the worst. Tomlin calls 2019 the roughest of his tenure and we understand why.

I think the 2019 season will always stand out for me, professionally speaking. Ben got hurt in the second game, and we got faced with a lot of challenges from a player availability standpoint.

This season was a roller coaster. Once Roethlisberger was lost for the season, Tomlin went back and forth between Mason Rudolph and Duck Hodges and limped to an 8-8 record and finished second in the AFC North. A case could be made this might have been the best coaching job Tomlin has ever done.

