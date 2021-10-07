Steelers HC Mike Tomlin says team is preparing for Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater
Denver might be without its starting quarterback on Sunday.
The Houston Texans take on the New England Patriots in Week 5 at NRG Stadium. Find out how to catch all of the action.
The Seattle Seahawks are in prime time tonight, hosting the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams.
Whether a banged-up Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance starts, the 49ers are in a tough spot facing a must-win vs. the red-hot Cardinals.
In last Thursday’s game, the Bengals were down 14-0 at halftime before putting together a second-half comeback that resulted in a game-winning field goal as time expired. Cincinnati’s offense didn’t have that kind of trouble in wins over the Vikings and Steelers. But in the Week Two loss to Chicago, the unit never really got [more]
By looking at the trends, is Kenny Gainwell starting to replace Miles Sanders as the Eagles' lead running back? By Reuben Frank
The 49ers haven’t ruled quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo out for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, but his calf injury kept him from practicing on Wednesday and there’s a pretty good chance that Trey Lance will be making his first NFL start this weekend. Lance played the entire second half of last Sunday’s game, but a start [more]
New York Giants legend Eli Manning finally opens up about the 2004 NFL draft and why he didn't want to play for the then-San Diego Chargers.
First look at full-strength Saints offense should be right around the corner
Can the Rams bounce back from Sunday's loss by beating the Seahawks on Thursday night? We give our final score prediction for Week 5.
History could be repeating itself for a suspended Cowboys player. This time around, history may hold. Via Daniel Wallach, the lawsuit filed in Texans state court by La'el Collins against the NFL was removed to federal court by the league. At the federal level, the case has been assigned to Judge Amos Mazzant III. Judge [more]
No matter the year or coaching staff, this team has always firmly had Seattle's number.
Tom Brady enjoys getting revenge against this team every time he gets the chance.
The former Colts coach shared his thoughts on Meyer being filmed with a woman who was not his wife after not flying back with Jaguars.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the locker room at SoFi Stadium "is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen" after Chargers beat the Raiders Monday night.
The Cleveland Browns are facing a decision on Baker Mayfield's future with the organization. His recent play might have made that decision a bit tougher.
The transition from college to the NFL is notoriously tough. But the Jaguars coach is in serious trouble after just four games Urban Meyer prepares to lead his team onto the field before their game against the Houston Texans. Photograph: Sam Craft/AP So, who had October in the Urban-Meyer-flames-his-way-out-of-Jacksonville pool? The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach may hang on to his job until the end of the season. But his run as an NFL czar effectively ended on Monday. “I have addressed this ma
Mike McCarthy says the Cowboys weren't trying to send a message to his team by releasing veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith on Tuesday.
The trade for Stephon Gilmore looks much better than the trade Pittsburgh made for a cornerback.
After five of her six fantasy sleepers woke up last week, Liz Loza reveals her list for Week 5.
Players were shocked by Jaylon Smith's release, even as life moved on, and Ezekiel Elliott missed Wednesday's practice with a sore knee. | From @ToddBrock24f7