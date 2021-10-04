Steelers HC Mike Tomlin says team won’t blink after another loss

When Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media after Sunday’s loss, he remained stoic about the tailspin his team is in. The Steelers lost 27-17 to the Green Bay Packers and looked completely out of sorts, especially on offense.

But Tomlin said the team isn’t going to blink after the subpar effort. Maybe they should. Maybe the team should do one of those really hard blinks you do when you can’t see something very well and you are trying to get your eyes to refocus. Those sorts of blinks can be very helpful.

Tomlin prefers to take a game like this one, pass it off on missing some splash plays and ignore the big picture. At some point, this attitude is going to hamstring this team to a point where the basement of the AFC North is the only place they can be and Tomlin will be staring down the first losing season of his career.

