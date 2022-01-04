Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said Kendrick Green’s absence was all injury related

The Pittsburgh Steelers run game was huge on Monday in the win over the Cleveland Browns. Rookie running back Najee Harris cracked 1,000 rushing yards, broke the Steelers rookie rushing record and had his best rushing game of the season. This is due in no small part because the offensive line really showed serious signs of life.

Was it a coincidence that on the night when the rushing game came to life rookie center Kendrick Green was benched in favor of veteran J.C. Hassenauer? Did head coach Mike Tomlin sit Green down in hopes of sparking the run game?

According to Tomlin, the answer is no. After the game he indicated leaving Green on the sidelines and opting for Hassenauer had everything to do with Green’s injury and lack of preparation he had gotten this week.

There’s no denying there was a spark in the run game by the guys up front. This is no shot at Green but it would be tough to go back to him next week against the Baltimore Ravens. Harris had a career-high 188 rushing yards and he had some nice creases to work through.

