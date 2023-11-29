Steelers HC Mike Tomlin reports Kenny Pickett has ankle ‘discomfort’

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media ahead of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Tomlin reported that starting quarterback Kenny Pickett is dealing with what Tomlin called ‘ankle discomfort’ and he could be limited early in the week.

Pickett is coming off his best performance of the season after finally being freed from the shackles of Matt Canada’s offense. Pickett threw for 278 yards and finished with a 97.5 quarterback rating. Pickett looked sharp, poised and confident in the new offense. His command over the passing game was easily the best we’ve seen during his short career.

Tomlin also noted that he is “leaving the light on” for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive tackle Montravius Adams to play this week as well.

With the win on Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers improved to 7-4 and are currently the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff picture. The Steelers are currently 5.5-point favorites over the Cardinals this weekend.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire