Steelers HC Mike Tomlin refers to QB Kenny Pickett as a ‘fish in water’

Despite some struggles with interceptions, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has looked very mature and poised in his first NFL starts. The results haven’t been as hoped on the scoreboard but there is definitely hope for the future with Pickett at quarterback.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gave an excellent analogy in assessing Pickett’s play when he spoke to the media on Tuesday. Tomlin referred to Pickett as a “fish in water” as opposed to out, meaning he is very comfortable in his role as the starter.

Pickett has certainly shown flashes of the big-play ability he displayed at Pitt and I suppose patience is the key when it comes to any rookie but it is great to see a young player who displays so much maturity on the field. He has the confidence of his teammates and if the coaches can sort out an identity for the offense, Pickett should thrive.

List

Steelers vs Eagles: 4 early causes for concern

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire