Steelers HC Mike Tomlin reassures fans over injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw two starters leave the game against the Detroit Lions in the first half with injuries. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson left with a shoulder injury and linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a knee injury. The extent of the injuries wasn’t known but head coach Mike Tomlin put everyone’s mind at east at halftime.

Tomlin spot to sideline reporter Evan Washburn at halftime and gave a great update on both players.

“If this is a regular season game, we may see them back in this game,” Tomlin said. “There’s no long term concern at the moment for T.J. Watt or Diontae Johnson.”

Pittsburgh kicks off their regular season on September 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

