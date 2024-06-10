Steelers HC Mike Tomlin reacts to contract extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers granted Mike Tomlin a contract extension on Monday, keeping him with the team through the 2027 season.

“I am appreciative for this contract extension and thankful for Art Rooney II for his support during my first 17 years in Pittsburgh,” Mike Tomlin said via Steelers.com. “We are continuing to work diligently to get back to where we belong – sustained playoff success with the ultimate goal of winning the franchise’s seventh Lombardi Trophy.

“I am very excited to get the 2024 season underway and provide our fans with a memorable year.”

The Steelers have a 173-100-2 (.633) under Tomlin, who is entering his 18th season.

