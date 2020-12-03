Steelers HC Mike Tomlin pulls no punches team’s performance: ‘It was junior varsity’

It was clear in his post-game press conference how disappointed Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was in his team’s performance on Wednesday against the Baltimore Ravens. Right out of the gate, Tomlin made it clear he was, as he put it, “really disappointed in our performance tonight.”

Tomlin even went so far as to call the team’s performance junior varsity and he isn’t wrong. Pittsburgh struggled in all three phases and nearly found themselves on the wrong side of a game that shouldn’t have been this close.

Tomlin made a point to note that even the defense didn’t play up to par. The Steelers gave up a long fourth-down run by backup quarterback Trace McSorley late in the game and then gave up a long touchdown to give the Ravens new life as time was running out.

The good news is, as Tomlin pointed out is these problems don’t require radical changes to improve. This is fortunate when you consider the Steelers have to turn around and play again in just five days.

