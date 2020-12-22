Steelers HC Mike Tomlin plans to address JuJu Smith-Schuster’s TikTok dances

#Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says yes, he is indeed going to talk to JuJu Smith-Schuster about dancing on other teams' logos: "It's about respect." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 22, 2020

For a second straight week, the pregame TikTok dances of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster got the attention of the opposing team. And this week Smith-Schuster was on the wrong end of some karma when Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell rocked him at midfield forcing Smith-Schuster to fumble.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed this issue with the media on Wednesday and Tomlin finally said he’s going to address it with Smith-Schuster but downplayed it has any impact on the motivation of the opposition.

While I’m glad Tomlin is addressing this, don’t be shocked if there is very little change. In addition, as long as Tomlin continues to downplay it this will just inspire the opposition to go after Smith-Schuster a little harder. It’s impossible to know just how much these dances change the outcome of games but you cannot deny the irony in how things went on Monday.

