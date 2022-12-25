Steelers get Christmas Eve miracle with win over Raiders
Pittsburgh took its first lead of the game with less than a minute to play.
The 49ers came out firing in the second half and now have taken a 14-7 lead. Quarterback Brock Purdy fired a 34-yard strike to tight end George Kittle in the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown. On the opening possession of the second half, Purdy tarted with a pair of 13-yard completions — one to [more]
If the Jaguars' Week 18 game against the Tennessee Titans is for AFC South title, it could be flexed to weekend prime-time, a rarity for franchise.
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it...
Curl is a big loss for Washington, but cornerback Benjamin St-Juste is active.
#Raiders LT Kolton Miller = Pro Bowl snub?
The experts overwhelmingly favored the Eagles in Week 10. Can the Commanders pull off a similar upset win?
Happy Holidays! The #Saints take home a Christmas Eve win in a North Pole-like environments. 7 takeaways from the win, via @RossJacksonNOLA:
Unfortunately, Neal has been ruled out for tomorrow's game against the Chiefs due to a knee injury.
Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and James Harden discuss their progression as a duo on the offensive end of the floor.
The Browns have made three moves on the eve of their Christmas Eve matchup against the Saints.
With star running back Jonathan Taylor out for the rest of the season, the Colts will turn to Zack Moss and Deon Jackson
Here is all the info you need to watch, listen to, or stream the Commanders' Week 16 matchup vs. the 49ers.
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple took issue with what he considered a "dirty play" by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the Week 16 matchup.
In the short time since the unexpected passing of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, hardly any details have emerged as to the cause of his death. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, who’ll call the Saturday night Raiders-Steelers game along with Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, and Steve Mariucci, indicated during a Friday appearance [more]
Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.
Brock Purdy shook off a sluggish first half and did what he has done since taking over as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers: He delivered big plays. Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and the 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 37-20 on Saturday for their eighth straight win. “He’s just getting the ball to us," Kittle said.
Was this a dirty play by Mac Jones?