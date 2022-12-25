Steelers get Christmas Eve miracle with win over Raiders

Motley Fool

Retirees are going to experience something in 2023 that has never happened for 40 years and is unlikely to happen again: an unprecedented Social Security benefits increase. In 2023, Social Security recipients wll get an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) -- the largest since 1981. You would have to go back to 1981 to see a benefits increase above 8.7%, when retirees received an 11.2% COLA.