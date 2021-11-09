Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on the performance of T.J. Watt: ‘He’s well compensated’

The Pittsburgh Steelers got another huge performance out of linebacker T.J. Watt on Monday night against the Chicago Bears. Watt finished the game with seven tackles, three sacks, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and one pass defended in the team’s 29-27 win over Chicago.

Despite constant double and triple teams, Watt never let up and found ways to disrupt and harass Bears quarterback Justin Fields even when he wasn’t taking him down. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin was asked to characterize what Watt’s play has meant, not just tonight but over his career and Tomlin gave the best answer he could.

“He’s well-compensated,” Tomlin said. Watt passed Joey Porter to move into sixth all-time in Steelers history with 61 career sacks. Watt is the fourth-fastest play in NFL history to reach 60 sacks in his career.

List