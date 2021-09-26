Steelers HC Mike Tomlin offers little in post-game injury update

On top of the fact that the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered an embarrassing 24-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team also lost three more starters to injury. This was on top of the three starters inactive at the start of the game.

In-game, the Steelers lost wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster with a rib injury, center Kendrick Green to a knee injury and offensive tackle Chuks Okorafor left the game with a possible concussion.

After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged the injuries but as is his way offered next-to-nothing in terms of information. It sounds like all guys will be evaluated and we should have more information on Tuesday when Tomlin next addresses the media.

The loss drops the Steelers to 1-2 and in last place in the AFC North. This week Pittsburgh goes on the road to take on the Green Bay Packers.

List