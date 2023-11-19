Steelers HC Mike Tomlin offers up ridiculous defense of Kenny Pickett

On Sunday, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had his fourth straight game with less than 200 yards passing. Pickett also failed to throw a passing touchdown for the last two weeks. Sounds pretty bad, right?

Well, not according to head coach Mike Tomlin. He offered up the most ridiculous defense of Pickett’s poor play after Sunday’s demoralizing loss to the Cleveland Browns where Pickett threw for 106 yards. His season low for a full game played.

When asked about the poor performance, Tomlin actually said, straight faced that maybe it isn’t that Pickett is playing poorly, it’s that the run game is playing better. Yep, that was what he said. 106 passing yards is fine when your team runs for 172 yards. 74 of which came on one carry.

Sometimes it is hard to tell if Tomlin is just trolling the media because he is tired of the questions or if he honestly believes what he is saying about this offense.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire