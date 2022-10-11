Steelers HC Mike Tomlin offers bleak injury update

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gave the full rundown of the injury situations the team will be monitoring this week. The list is long and based on the fact it has more than a half dozen starters and all key contributors, quite significant.

Here’s a full rundown from Tomlin.

S Terrell Edmunds (concussion)

TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion)

CB Levi Wallace (concussion)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)

DT Montravius Adams (hip)

CB Cam Sutton (hamstring)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee)

DT Larry Ogunjobi (back)

TE Zach Gentry (knee)

These injuries will all be worth watching this week. As Tomlin always says, participation will determine availability and if these guys can’t go, the Steelers will have to scramble to field a viable defense against the Bucs.

List

Winners and losers from the Steelers blowout loss to the Bills

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire