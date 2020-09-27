Steelers HC Mike Tomlin offers sincere message to fans





As hard as it is for Pittsburgh Steelers fans to not be at Heinz Field for games, it is just as hard, if not harder for the team to play without Steeler Nation supporting them.

Head coach Mike Tomlin echoed this sentiment in a brief video message where he thanked the fans for their continued support in whatever form that may take. Tomlin also noted he and the entire team are looking forward to the time when they can play in front of the fans again.

