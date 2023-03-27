Steelers HC Mike Tomlin notes continuity of scheme important for Kenny Pickett

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke at the NFL owners meeting and all anyone wanted to talk about was quarterback Kenny Pickett. Tomlin was also asked about his confidence in offensive coordinator Matt Canada and Tomlin gave a very Tomlin-like answer.

Tomlin cited that he’s happy with the consistency within the offense should be a big part of the continued development of Pickett. On paper, this philosophy has plenty of merit. However, given how much the Canada offense struggled last season, a fresh start might be exactly what Pickett needs.

The Steelers ranked No. 26 in the NFL in scoring last season and No. 23 in yards. The passing offense ranked No. 24 in passing yards and was dead last in passing touchdowns. The rushing offense was slightly better ranking No. 11 in rushing touchdowns.

Let us know in the comments if you think the offense will be better in 2023. Can Canada continue to grow and develop Pickett as a passer and make the Steelers playoff contenders again?

