Steelers HC Mike Tomlin non-commital about starting quarterback going forward

Well, it only took a month but the Pittsburgh Steelers have themselves a quarterback controversy. Pittsburgh opted to bench Mitch Trubisky on Sunday after an uninspired effort by Mitch Trubisky and bring in rookie Kenny Pickett. Pickett didn’t win the game for the Steelers but most noted he did provide the team a spark and did score two rushing touchdowns.

So this is Pickett’s team now, right? One would assume but it wasn’t something head coach Mike Tomlin was ready to commit to after the game. Tomlin was positive about Pickett’s play as much as Tomlin is willing to be in a postgame press conference after a loss. But he was not ready to publicly hand the keys to Pickett for the rest of the season.

The Steelers are headed into their toughest four-game stretch of the season with road games against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles along with a home game against the Tampa Bay Bucs. Tomlin needs to be careful with this decision if Pickett really is the long-term answer.

Let us know in the comments if you think Pickett is the starter for the rest of the season or if will Tomlin goes back to Trubisky.

List

Steelers vs Jets: 4 players to watch this week

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire