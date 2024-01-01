Steelers HC Mike Tomlin non-commital about Mason Rudolph as the starter next week

For the second week in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense looked like a legitimate NFL offense and helped the team pull off a big win. First, it was the Cincinnati Bengals and this week the Seattle Seahawks and the common denominator was Mason Rudolph at quarterback.

The Steelers now have one game left to play and with a win could make the playoffs. With the stakes so high, will head coach Mike Tomlin stick with the hot hand next week against the Baltimore Ravens even if Kenny Pickett is fully healthy?

As of now, he’s not saying. Tomlin was asked about it after Sunday’s win but he left everyone wondering like a cliffhanger at the end of an action movie.

“We’ll talk about that next week,” Tomlin said. “Right now, we’re just appreciative of the victory. We’ll give you guys something to buzz about for the next 24 or so.”

While we appreciate the suspense, if Tomlin doesn’t stick with Rudolph for the team’s final game, the city might riot.

