Steelers HC Mike Tomlin has no plans to ‘shoot a hostage’ when it comes to personnel

After the Pittsburgh Steelers blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, head coach Mike Tomlin left the door open for blanket changes among players and coaches. On Tuesday he walked that back a little and said they wouldn’t “shoot a hostage” as he put it in terms of radical changes.

The new depth chart came out Tuesday and there have been no changes to the starting lineup and all the coordinators remain gainfully employed. The reality is as much as Tomlin would love to clean the slate and plug in lots of new faces, this team is far too thin and far too beat up to do any of that.

Instead, Tomlin faces a week with more than a half dozen players nursing injuries and lots of reserves getting reps. Will this help the team when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers assuming those starters can come back? Probably but how much is just speculation at this point?

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire