Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: Minkah Fitzpatrick is ‘fine’ after not practicing Monday
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
A prominent player with his leg wrapped in ice has a tendency to turn some heads, and it did at Pittsburgh Steelers practice on Monday.
Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was spotted with an ice-wrapped leg but head coach Mike Tomlin says there’s nothing to fear.
“He’s fine,” Tomlin assured reporters in a post-practice press conference.
In the Steelers’ third preseason game on Saturday, Fitzpatrick played in 22 snaps.
There’s nothing to see here. Move along.
Minkah Fitzpatrick didn’t practice today and had a leg wrapped with ice at one point, but coach Mike Tomlin said he’s fine.
— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 23, 2021