Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: Minkah Fitzpatrick is ‘fine’ after not practicing Monday

Allison Koehler
·1 min read
A prominent player with his leg wrapped in ice has a tendency to turn some heads, and it did at Pittsburgh Steelers practice on Monday.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was spotted with an ice-wrapped leg but head coach Mike Tomlin says there’s nothing to fear.

“He’s fine,” Tomlin assured reporters in a post-practice press conference.

In the Steelers’ third preseason game on Saturday, Fitzpatrick played in 22 snaps.

There’s nothing to see here. Move along.

