Steelers HC Mike Tomlin makes it clear Antonio Brown isn’t coming back to Pittsburgh

Even if it is just to retire, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is not coming back to his former team. Head coach Mike Tomlin was on The Pivot podcast and when the notion of Brown ever coming back to the Steelers, Tomlin squashed that in a hurry.

“Y’all know that ain’t happening,” Tomlin said. Brown had mentioned in a tweet this summer he would love to retire as a Steeler. This prompted some speculation as to whether or not the Steelers would entertain the notion.

Brown established himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL during his nine years with the team. His six-season stretch from 2013-2018 is the best of all time but after publicly imploding his own career to get himself traded burned all his bridges with Pittsburgh.

Personally, I’m glad Tomlin isn’t entertaining this. For all the good Brown did on the field, what he did to get himself off the team and everything after was just too much. Brown likely cost himself a shot at the Hall of Fame and he will regret cutting ties with Pittsburgh someday.

