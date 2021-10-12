Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on Jon Gruden: ‘It’s a sad commentary’

News broke late on Monday that Jon Gruden resigned from his post as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Reports started swirling last week that Gruden used a racist comment referring to NFLPA director DeMaurice Smith in a 2011 email.

It all came to a head yesterday when more emails surfaced in which Gruden repeatedly used homophobic and misogynistic language during his time as an ESPN analyst.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who was on Gruden’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff from 2001-2005 as a defensive backs coach, was asked to comment.

In typical Tomlin fashion, he was not interested in going to great length about the controversy surrounding Gruden.

“I’m just saddened by it,” Tomlin told the Steelers media on Tuesday. “I’m saddened for the Raiders organization. I’m saddened for the people that were offended by it. I’m saddened for Coach Gruden. It’s a sad commentary.”

