Steelers HC Mike Tomlin jokes about aggressive style of GM Omar Khan

The 2023 NFL draft marked a changing of the guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers. General manager Omar Khan wasted no time putting his stamp on the draft and let that momentum carry the team to one of the best drafts in the league.

After the draft, Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media and Khan was asked if he considered himself aggressive after making multiple trades during the draft. Khan downplayed it saying he didn’t know if he was aggressive but Tomlin was quick to point out, “he’s aggressive.”

Compared to teams that made huge trades, Khan’s strategy might seem a little tame but it wasn’t about the moves it was about the players. Khan focused on adding legitimately elite athletes and players at the top of their positions. Pittsburgh is a team in year two of a rebuild after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger and after getting off to a great start in 2022, Khan kicked it into overdrive with this draft class.

