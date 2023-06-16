Steelers HC Mike Tomlin will get you hyped for the upcoming season

If you needed anything else to get you excited about the Pittsburgh Steelers this season, we’ve got you covered. NFL Network shared this video of head coach Mike Tomlin hyping up his team during Steelers minicamp.

Tomlin emphasized the importance of steady improvement and the “reasonable expectations” of continued growth to his players. As well as a reminder that this is a man versus yourself scenario and you should be the only person you are worried about. But perhaps most powerful was his emphasis on the reduced tolerance for mistakes of the past as you grow and develop.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“You need to continually be a guy on the rise…The things that made you viable in the past won’t be the things that make you viable going foward.”

Tomlin takes a lot of criticism for his lack of playoff success but seeing videos like this remind everyone that he is truly a motivator and a leader of men as his playes say.

More Mike Tomlin!

Is 2023 a make-or-break year for Steelers HC Mike Tomlin? Steelers continue to lead the way in coaching diversity hires Grading Steelers HC Mike Tomlin's 2022 performance

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire