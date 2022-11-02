Steelers HC Mike Tomlin hints at big roster changes during the bye

When Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media on Wednesday he hinted that he hasn’t ruled out significant changes during the bye week but did make a point to specify there would be no coaching changes.

So what does it mean? We will take plenty of time to speculate but for now, let’s just be happy to recognize that the Steelers haven’t thrown in the towel and Tomlin is willing to bend a bit to help make the team better.

Let us know in the comments what changes you expect to see when the Steelers get back to action against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.

Mike Tomlin says that while he’s not ruling out a “significant change” in the bye, that he is NOT considering coaching or coordinator change. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 2, 2022

