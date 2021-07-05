Steelers HC Mike Tomlin ‘heartbroken’ over James Conner signing with Cardinals

One of the notable additions in free agency by the Arizona Cardinals was running back James Conner. He spent his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He joins the Cardinals on a one-year, $1.75 million deal.

Apparently, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wanted Conner back.

On the Big Red Rage, the team’s weekly radio show, host Ron Wolfley has a connection to the Steelers. His brother, Craig Wolfley, is a sideline reporter for the Steelers.

In a recent episode, Wolfley revealed what he was told when Conner signed with Arizona.

“Mike Tomlin absolutely was heartbroken that they couldn’t get something done, heartbroken that James Conner was actually walking out of that organization,” Wolfley said his brother told him.

Tomlin considered Conner a “bell cow.”

Conner will join Chase Edmonds to give the Cardinals a one-two punch at running back. Conner is physically different than Edmonds. Conner is 6-1 and 233 pounds, giving them a big, physical presence in the backfield.

He can also move.

Edmonds, on the other hand, is 5-9 and 210 pounds with explosive speed.

Together with additions on the offensive line, the running attack will be dominant, even without considering the production of quarterback Kyler Murray.

