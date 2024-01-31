Steelers HC Mike Tomlin gets close look at top center at Senior Bowl

One of the Pittsburgh Steelers biggest offseason needs is to upgrade the center position. The play of Mason Cole hasn’t been up to par and we fully expect the Steelers to look to replace him either via free agency or the 2024 NFL draft.

Head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan are at the Reese’s Senior Bowl this week and keeping a close eye on the trenches. One guy in particular Tomlin keeps to be watching very closely is Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson. As you can see in the video below, Tomlin went up to Powers-Johnson to introduce himself.

Mike Tomlin and Oregon center Jackson Powers Johnson after practice. Powers Johnson had a good first day. pic.twitter.com/ggtioVgSkL — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) January 30, 2024

Powers-Johnson is the top true center in this draft. He is a dominant run blocker who plays with a real nasty streak. He’s a massive interior player with leadership and surprising athleticism.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire