Steelers HC Mike Tomlin forgetting his history talking about George Pickens

If you have been around for a minute, you lived through the Antonio Brown drama with us. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver started showing signs of his downfall on social media and off the field well ahead of his on-field behavior forcing the Steelers to trade him away.

Now it appears Tomlin is once again ignoring what could be the signs of something bigger on the horizon. Tomlin downplayed Pickens recent behavior including scrubbing his social media of any connection with the team. Tomlin was asked if Pickens shared his concerns with him and he said that he did but he wants guys who want the football.

The problem with this mentality is it’s not about wanting guys who want the ball, it’s about having guys who handle not getting the football with maturity and professionalism. At this point, I’m not sure Pickens is there yet and I hope Tomlin is prepared to address this at some point, even if he doesn’t acknowledge it publicly so a talent like Pickens doesn’t end up being more trouble than he’s worth.

