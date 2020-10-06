Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on forfeits for NFL teams: ‘That’s not my charge’

Throngs of Pittsburgh Steelers fans clamored for the Tennessee Titans to have to forfeit their Week Four showdown. The Titans players and staff were hit hard with COVID-19 last week which forced the NFL’s hand last Thursday. But it was no forfeit, instead the game has been moved to later in the season.

This whole thing caused massive disruption to the Steelers season and we won’t know the full impact on it until the season is over. But now, commissioner Roger Goodell has decided to pivot and put forfeits on the table for games going forward. This is too little, too late for the Steelers but it’s a subject he addressed with the media on Tuesday.

“I don’t have a strong opinion. Sure, there should be penalties for negligence but to the extent of what it should be that’s not my charge,” said Tomlin.

The NFL continues to give the impression they had no scenarios in place to handle this situation and are only now coming to terms with that. If the league would have forced Tennessee to forfeit it would have allowed the Steelers to keep their original bye week and not have to stare down 13 straight games.

Related