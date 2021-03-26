Steelers HC Mike Tomlin facing toughest challenge of his career in 2021

There is a clear divide among the Pittsburgh Steelers community over head coach Mike Tomlin. On one side of the debate, you have those fans who continue to defend Tomlin’s record and the success he’s brought to the team since becoming the head coach back in 2007.

Meanwhile, on the other side, you have those fans who feel like the last decade has been nothing but a disappointment and he’s squandered the talent on this roster for a very long time.

This season, Tomlin faces perhaps his greatest challenge as a head coach. His quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has returned but isn’t the player he was just three seasons ago. He’s also staring down a roster carved up by retirements and the salary cap.

If the Steelers take a significant step back, the conversation of how hot Tomlin’s seat is will surely come up. But with so much roster turnover, some fans will need to understand Tomlin is basically bulletproof. Coupled with the staunch loyalty of the Rooney family, it is hard to imagine a scenario where Tomlin does enough to cost him his job.

But I want to pass the question off to the fans. Will or should Tomlin get a free pass this season or is this the season where he proves his value to the team?

