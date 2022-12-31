Steelers HC Mike Tomlin emphasizes start of game as key vs Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers are notoriously slow starters on offense. The offense hasn’t exactly been on fire at all this season but in many cases, getting behind early is their undoing. This week the Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens and head coach Mike Tomlin said the start of this week’s game will be key.

This is important because as Tomlin notes, the start of the game doesn’t typically determine the outcome. However, after watching the Ravens just run all over the Steelers three weeks ago, Tomlin understands if this team gets behind, they might not see the football enough to come back.

How do the Steelers get off to a hot start? Personally, I’d love to see the Steelers come out and use tempo the way they did against the Las Vegas Raiders last week on the game-winning drive. Baltimore has switched to mostly zone defense since adding linebacker Roquan Smith and players like tight end Pat Freiermuth and wide receiver Diontae Johnson can exploit that.

Join the conversation and let us know if you think the Steelers can come out fast on Sunday night and force Baltimore to play from behind.

