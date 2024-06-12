Steelers HC Mike Tomlin eases concerns with Najee Harris sidelined at minicamp

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was in sweats on Wednesday after missing minicamp on Tuesday, according to TribLive’s Joe Rutter.

Mike Tomlin eased concerns when reporters pressed him on the topic. “Not anything that is going to be an issue whatsoever regarding health,” he said, noting that Cam Heyward also did not practice.

If it’s not a health issue, though, what are their absences regarding? I’m sure we’ll never find out unless it becomes a bigger deal.

Both players are in the final year of their contracts.

