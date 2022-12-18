Steelers HC Mike Tomlin downplays idiotic penalty by Marcus Allen

According to Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, he “didn’t have eyes” on linebacker Marcus Allen when he wandered over to talk trash to the Carolina Panthers during a timeout.

The unsportsmanlike conduct flag turned a stopped drive into a field goal for the Panthers. Pittsburgh is very fortunate the mistake didn’t figure into the final outcome of the game. According to Tomlin when asked what the impact was, he simply said, “three points”.

Allen easily had some of the most foolish penalties I’ve seen in a very long time. To go to the opposing team’s huddle during a timeout just to talk trash is dumb on an astronomical level. The fact Tomlin played it off when he is so hyper-critical of penalties at times is telling about Tomlin and his faux equality when it comes to the roster.

Fortunately, the Steelers beat the Panthers 24-16 and improve to 6-8 and the mistake didn’t cost Pittsburgh the win. Let us know in the comments what you thought of Allen’s penalty and his behavior.

List

Steelers vs Panthers: 3 keys to victory for Pittsburgh

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire