Steelers HC Mike Tomlin downplays Cameron Heyward’s absence from OTAs

For the first time in 14 seasons, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is holding out of team activities. This feels like it should be big news but of course, head coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t seem to think so. In fact, when Tomlin spoke to the media during OTAs, he tried to spin the whole thing into a positive for him since it allowed him to get other players into the rotation.

Heyward is heading into the final year of his current four-year, $65.6 million contract he signed in September of 2020. The Steelers are on the hook for a hearty $22.4 million cap hit this season to Heyward so a contract extension might actually offer the Steelers some cap relief in 2024 if they are still eyeing a trade for a premier wide receiver.

Nothing Tomlin said gives us any indication if the two sides are working on a contract, want to do a contract, or anything along those lines. We assume a deal will get done but with this new aggressive front office, it is best to expect the unexpected.

