Steelers HC Mike Tomlin dismisses frustrations of WR Diontae Johnson

Through 10 games, wide receiver Diontae Johnson leads the Pittsburgh Steelers with 51 receptions and is second on the team with 456 yards. But after the Steelers loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Johnson appeared to be frustrated with his role in the game.

Johnson was targeted 12 times and finished with seven receptions for 55 yards. Hardly the type of production you expect from your No. 1 receiver and highest-paid offensive player. Having said that, it was good to see Johnson respond and want to be more involved.

But head coach Mike Tomlin seemed indifferent to Johnson’s frustration just dismissing it as part of the game and saying that Johnson is a professional and should understand how this happens. Tomlin also noted that as Johnson draws more attention, it opens up opportunities for other players. Tomlin made a point to clarify that Johnson has been on the other end of this in his career when attention from other players helped him be more productive.

