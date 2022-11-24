Steelers HC Mike Tomlin dismisses claims that offense was predictable vs Bengals

After the Pittsburgh Steelers 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt called out the Steelers offense. According to Pratt, their defense was able to dictate what Pittsburgh ran on offense and the Steelers continued to run the same plays over and over.

When head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about this, he fired back and dismissed Pratt’s claim.

“That’s what they say when they’re having success and you don’t hear them say when they don’t,” Tomlin said. “There were concepts they used that were predictable. That’s football.”

In the second half, the Steelers offense completely stalled out. Multiple three-and-outs wasted opportunities and squandered turnovers. The notion that the Steelers offense is predictable is nothing new. Other teams have made similar claims and for those who watch this team very closely on a weekly basis can see it.

Look at the Steelers game two weeks ago against the New Orleans Saints compared to last Sunday against Cincinnati. Pittsburgh generated a run game against the Saints using multiple players and concepts and topped 200 rushing yards. Against the Bengals, the team went back to its old ways and the run game limped along.

Will the Steelers offense be more effective this week against a good Indianapolis Colts defense? Let us know in the comments below.

